Image caption The man has been taken to hospital and the road is closed

A man has been stabbed repeatedly outside a primary school and was found bleeding on the ground, police have said.

He was found in the Tower Road area of St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, at about 11:30 BST with multiple stab wounds.

A witness who lives near the scene said he overheard paramedics say the victim had been stabbed five times.

The witness said the attack happened outside Christ Church Primary School.

'Search for suspect'

South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said crews had taken a man to hospital at about 11:30 BST after a serious assault outside the school.

A spokesman for Secamb said the attack was not on school premises.

Insp Ed Neve, from Sussex Police, said: "We have officers working in the area to find the suspect and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with this information.

"Tower Road is currently closed while officers are on scene."