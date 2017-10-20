Image copyright Unknown Image caption Yehsung Kim talking to his attackers, just before he is hit in the face with a bottle

Two teenagers have been arrested over a bottle attack on a man which left him with facial injuries.

The South Korean, who wants only to be known as Mr Kim, lives in Brighton and was attacked on North Street on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A 17-year-old boy from Burgess Hill has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment. A 16-year-old boy from Haywards Heath was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH.

Both are in custody.

Posting about the incident on Facebook, the victim's friend Minsu Jo said one of Mr Kim's teeth was broken and 10 are loose.