A student was left with broken teeth when a man was filmed smashing a bottle in his face.

Yehsung Kim, who lives in Brighton and is originally from South Korea, was walking down North Street at 22:30 BST on Sunday when an altercation began.

Police were called to the allegedly racially motivated attack, and Mr Kim, 20, had to be taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries.

More than £1,300 has now been raised to help with subsequent dental costs.

Sussex Police said it is investigating and is now appealing for witnesses to the assault. A spokesman added: "Anyone who saw what happened, or can identify this man, is asked to report it."

'Angry and disappointed'

Posting about the incident on Facebook, Mr Kim's friend Minsu Jo said one of Mr Kim's teeth was broken and 10 are now loose.

He said the situation started when the attacker threw a bottle of wine behind Mr Kim, and when questioned why, the attacker reportedly replied "because you are Asian".

Speaking to the BBC Mr Kim said: "I was so angry and disappointed with this reality but I felt compassion by so many people who supported me and help me.

"I just want that this kind of case that happened to me not to happen again to other people, and if there are still people who have racial prejudice, wake up and think about this carefully."

Joe Cave saw the video and set up a Just Giving page to help the University of Sussex student.

He said: "I found it very shocking and wanted to try and do something to help. I'm not sure if what we raise will cover all his dental costs, I understand he's spent £300 on his initial consultation already, but it's a small token."

Vice-Chancellor, Adam Tickell at the university said: "Brighton and Hove is well known to be a tolerant and welcoming city that is proud of its diversity.

"We must never be complacent about the need to address prejudices that exist in all societies - we will certainly never tolerate such attitudes in our city or on our campus."