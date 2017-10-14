Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Officers said a member of the public reported a liquid being thrown over two men

Reports of an acid attack on two teenagers in Hastings are being investigated by Sussex Police.

Officers said a member of the public reported a liquid being thrown over two men in Castle Street on Friday evening.

The whereabouts of the men, described as mixed race and in their late teens, and the extent of their injuries is not known at this stage, police said.

Appealing for information, police said the two men went off towards Hastings Old Town before officers arrived.