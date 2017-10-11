From the section

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption An investigation has been launched between the trust, the CQC and Sussex Police

A police investigation has been launched into the death of a patient at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The 85-year-old woman died at the hospital in Brighton on 23 September.

The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, the Care Quality Commission and Sussex Police are investigating.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The death has been referred to the coroner and at this stage remains unexplained."

The trust was contacted, but declined to comment.

The CQC has been contacted for a comment.