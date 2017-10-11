Police probe launched into death at Royal Sussex County Hospital
A police investigation has been launched into the death of a patient at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
The 85-year-old woman died at the hospital in Brighton on 23 September.
The Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, the Care Quality Commission and Sussex Police are investigating.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The death has been referred to the coroner and at this stage remains unexplained."
The trust was contacted, but declined to comment.
The CQC has been contacted for a comment.