Image copyright Jimmy Cooper Image caption The cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious

More than 20 caravans and motorhomes have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

The blaze at the dealership in Colestock Cross near Cowden, broke out at about 20:05 BST on Monday.

At its height, six fire crews from East Sussex and Kent were on the scene at the Sussex Caravan Centre on the A264.

More than 40 caravans and motorhomes were saved, the fire service said. The cause of the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

It was brought under control by about 22:30 when one crew remained damping down at the site.

There were no reported injuries, the fire service said.

David Washington, a station manager from East Sussex Fire Service, said: "There's not much left, apart from the ovens, the chassis and wheel rims from the caravans which caught light."