Image caption Daryll Rowe (right) met his partners on the gay dating app Grindr, the jury was told

A man who says he was deliberately infected with HIV by a Brighton hairdresser felt "pressured" into having sex, a court has been told.

Hairdresser Daryll Rowe is accused of telling partners he did not have the virus and insisting on unprotected sex.

In a video statement to Lewes Crown Court, the man said he felt he was starting a relationship with Mr Rowe.

He said he later received a text from Mr Rowe saying: "Maybe you have the fever... and you have HIV LOL."

Mr Rowe, from Brighton, denies infecting four men with the virus.

He also denies attempting to infect a further six men in the Brighton area between October 2015 and December 2016.

'Not raping you'

The alleged victim said: "He was huffing and puffing and saying 'you need to do it if we're going to be together'."

In his video statement he said: "I felt like we had to do it. So we did."

The court heard they did not use a condom.

The jury was told the men were interrupted by a passing cyclist and Mr Rowe had then wanted them to continue.

But the alleged victim did not, saying: "I'm not going to be pressured into it."

He said Mr Rowe responded: "I'm not raping you or anything" and he replied: "No, but it's not very nice."

Before they had sex Mr Rowe had told him that he was "clean" and had recently been tested for HIV, the court heard.

The man said after they had sex he sent Mr Rowe a text message saying that he was not going to meet him again.

He also told Mr Rowe he was not feeling feeling well. Mr Rowe then sent the text message.

The trial continues.