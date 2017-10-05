Image copyright Central News Image caption Hong Chin, Li Wei Gao and Ting Li Lu

Three people have been found guilty of running a prostitution network described as a "sexual conveyor belt" by a judge.

Hong Chin, 45, his former partner Li Wei Gao, 44, and Ting Li Lu, 47, lured women to the UK from China and Korea, jurors at the Old Bailey heard.

They advertised the women online and set them up in hotels across England and Wales.

All three were found guilty by a majority verdict.

In just over two years more than £150,000 was paid into bank accounts operated by the gang, helping to pay for everything from private school fees to exclusive golf club membership.

One sex worker told the trial jury that she was forced to have sex with as many as ten men a day, with half her earnings being passed on to her handlers.

Chin, from Staffordshire, and Lu, from from Portsmouth, were both found guilty of trafficking people within the UK for sexual exploitation.

Gao, from from Oxshott, Surrey, was found guilty of controlled prostitution for gain and acquiring or possessing criminal property, alongside Chin and Lu.

None of the defendants gave any evidence during the trial.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.