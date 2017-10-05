Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Naomi Oxley pleaded guilty to two charges at Lewes Crown Court

A drunk driver who killed a mother-of-three has been jailed for four years.

Debbie Masters, 37, was pushing her seven-month-old son in a pram in Battle, East Sussex, on 19 March when she was hit by Naomi Oxley's car.

She was crushed against a cafe wall, while her husband, Ian, suffered serious head injuries.

Oxley admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court.

She was handed the jail term and banned from driving for five years.

Mrs Masters and her family were enjoying a walk when Oxley mounted the pavement on the A2100 in Upper Lake.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Debbie Masters had been enjoying a Sunday walk with her family

The court was told Oxley, of Beachy Head View, St Leonards, had a history of health problems including anxiety, depression and anorexia.

The night before the crash she had broken up with her boyfriend and drunk two-and-a-half bottles of wine before going to bed.

When she woke in the morning, she had another glass of wine before deciding to go and visit her brother.

The court heard she stopped at a petrol station and bought another bottle of wine, which she partially drank in the car.

Image copyright Nick Fontana Image caption The family had been walking along Upper Lake when they were hit by the car

Her dog was also loose in the vehicle and climbed on to her lap.

Oxley said it was then that she veered off the road and struck Mrs Masters.

The court heard she was almost double the drink-drive limit.

Oxley was sentenced to four years in jail for causing death by dangerous driving and three to the other charge, to run concurrently.