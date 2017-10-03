Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sussex Police released the footage in an effort to find witnesses to the collision

A driver has admitted seriously injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash that was captured on CCTV and has been seen by millions of people online.

Andy Payne, 54, suffered head injuries when a Fiat 500 crashed into him in Brighton, hurling him into the air.

Adam McDermott, 33, of South Coast Road, Brighton, admitted dangerous driving causing serious injury.

He and two others accused of trying to help him cover up the offence will be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court later.

Mr Payne suffered serious injuries in the crash, in Montague Place, Kemptown, on 14 January 2016.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Adam McDermott, seen at a previous hearing, admitted dangerous driving causing serious injury

A Sussex Police spokesman said he had since recovered sufficiently to return to work.

Footage of the crash was released by Sussex Police during their investigations and has been viewed more than three million times online.

Sgt Dan Pitcher, of Sussex Police, said: "How Andy is still alive and has no major long-lasting physical damage is a miracle.

"McDermott's actions that day were awful. He drove without regard for anyone's life and when he did hit Mr Payne he didn't even stop. He would have known how hard he hit him and he didn't even brake.

"For all he knew Mr Payne was dead."

Image copyright Police Handout Image caption Andy Payne was flung into the air when he was hit by a car in the Kemptown area of Brighton

McDermott also admitted failing to stop after an accident and having no insurance or licence.

Robyn Burns, 30, of South Coast Road, also admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

A third defendant, Clark Walker, 32, of Ditchling Rise, Brighton, had admitted a conspiracy charge at a previous hearing.

All three will be be sentenced on 17 November.