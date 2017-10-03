Image caption Beechcroft Care Centre in East Grinstead is one of nine homes under investigation

The details of seven private care homes where the quality of care has caused concern following a number of deaths have been revealed.

In August West Sussex County Council said it had suspended new placements to eight homes run by Sussex Health Care.

Two sites in Horsham were identified at the time - The Laurels in Guildford Road and Orchard Lodge in Dorking Road.

The council has now named four more homes in Horsham, and one each in East Grinstead, Crawley and Billingshurst.

All nine homes are run by Sussex Health Care and currently the subject of a safeguarding investigation being undertaken by the county council, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Sussex Police amid allegations of ill-treatment.

The BBC understands there have been complaints about the care of 43 people, 12 of whom had since died.

Sussex Care Homes said it would not be adding to its statement of 21 August when it said it was "working openly" with the police and county council to support their investigation.

Nine care homes are facing an investigation:

Beechcroft Care Centre, West Hoathy Road, East Grinstead

Beech Lodge, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham

Kingsmead Lodge, Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham

The Laurels, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham

Longfield Manor, West Street, Billingshurst

Orchard Lodge, Tylden House, Dorking Road, Warnham, Horsham

Rapkyns Care Centre, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham

Rapkyns Nursing Home, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham

Woodhurst Lodge, Old Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley

The county council said: "The provider is working with the agencies to provide the information requested."

A spokesman added the decision to publish the names of all nine homes was taken at the September Safeguarding Adults Board.

Four deaths

A recent CQC inspection of the Orchard Lodge care home rated it as inadequate.

The CQC said the inspection in July was "prompted, in part, by notification of four historical service user deaths from 2016, the circumstances of which were raised as a concern in April 2017".

It noted there had also been five subsequent safeguarding and quality concerns raised by partner agencies.

The council spokesman said in light of the report, residents funded by the county council were being offered the opportunity to move if they wished.

The CQC said it would not be commenting until all the inspection reports had been published.