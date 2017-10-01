Image copyright Eddie mitchell Image caption Eight fire engines attended the blaze

A man has been arrested after flats and a nursery in a building in Sussex were destroyed in a blaze.

About 40 firefighters tackled the flames at a commercial property on Palmeira Avenue, Hove, on Saturday night.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation was due to take place later.

Sussex Police said a 54-year-old man has since been held in connection with the fire.

Image copyright Eddie mitchell Image caption The fire was at a commercial property on Palmeira Avenue

A fire spokesman added: "The building has been badly damaged by fire and checks will have to take place to decide whether it is safe to enter.

"Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes."

At its height, eight fire engines were at the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

Image copyright Eddie mitchell Image caption There have been no reports of anyone injured