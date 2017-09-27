A sergeant is facing an assault charge following an alleged attack on a man in custody, the police watchdog has said.

Sgt Paul Coughlan, who is based at Canterbury police station, is accused of using disproportionate force in striking a man being held in a cell.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said the man, who was detained on 29 March, complained about the officer's actions.

Sgt Coughlan is due to appear before Margate magistrates on 7 November.

He is accused of assault by beating.

Following the man's complaint, the case was referred to the IPCC.

It completed an investigation in July and referred its conclusions to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges this month.