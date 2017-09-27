Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Oliver Parsons (left) stabbed Joe Lewis (right) on Christmas Day

A mental health trust has accepted it must improve after being criticised over a murder on Christmas Day 2014.

An independent report into NHS care given to Oliver Parsons, who killed Joe Lewis, made 14 recommendations - 12 for Sussex Partnership NHS trust.

But it said the Brighton murder "could not have been predicted or prevented".

The trust has been criticised in the past over the high-profile Don Lock stabbing, which led to an independent review of 10 killings in eight years.

Dr Rick Fraser, chief medical officer at Sussex Partnership NHS, offered condolences to Mr Lewis's family and said the report would be difficult for both families.

"This was a tragic case that has devastated two families and we accept all the recommendations made," he said.

The report, referring to Parsons as Mr H, said he had mental disorders dating back to 1991.

He had been sectioned on numerous occasions and had frequently attended A&E.

The report said Christmas was known to be a trigger for his schizoaffective disorder.

On Christmas Eve, he was with Mr Lewis at the home of a mutual friend where all three took a legal high, drank 18 cans of lager, and shared a bottle of vodka.

In the early hours, a row turned into a scuffle and ended in the stabbing of Mr Lewis, from Rustington.

The report said: "It is our view that this tragic homicide could not have been predicted or prevented.

"However, we consider that there are actions that could have been taken that would have minimised the risk."

It said there had been an "overarching theme of a lack of adherence to systems and processes".

Recommendations included staff comply with policy on carrying out post-discharge appointments, sharing paperwork, providing information about early warning signs of relapse, justifying changes to medication and carrying out appropriate risk assessments.

Of the 14 recommendations, 12 related specifically to the trust. Two looked at information sharing and compliance by other health organisations.