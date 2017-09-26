Sussex

Plans for £75m A27 upgrade between Lewes and Polegate backed

  26 September 2017
A27 upgrade Image copyright Highways England
Image caption Four junctions are set to be upgraded

Plans for a £75m upgrade to the A27 in Sussex have been approved.

Four junctions on a nine-mile section of the main south coast route, between Lewes and and Polegate, will be improved, Highways England said.

Footpaths and cycle paths along the stretch will be improved and a section of the Polegate bypass will become a dual carriageway.

Plans for Selmeston junction were withdrawn over concerns about the effect on South Downs national park.

Nearly 80% of those responding to a public consultation said improvements to the route were needed, Highways England said.

Tom Beasley, project manager, said: "We've prioritised improvements at Polegate including the Gainsborough Lane junction, over the Selmeston bypass option and introduced a new enhanced option for upgrading the Wilmington junction - all as a result of people's input."

Details plans are to be presented at public exhibitions during 2018, he said.

