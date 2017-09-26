Plans for £75m A27 upgrade between Lewes and Polegate backed
Plans for a £75m upgrade to the A27 in Sussex have been approved.
Four junctions on a nine-mile section of the main south coast route, between Lewes and and Polegate, will be improved, Highways England said.
Footpaths and cycle paths along the stretch will be improved and a section of the Polegate bypass will become a dual carriageway.
Plans for Selmeston junction were withdrawn over concerns about the effect on South Downs national park.
Nearly 80% of those responding to a public consultation said improvements to the route were needed, Highways England said.
Tom Beasley, project manager, said: "We've prioritised improvements at Polegate including the Gainsborough Lane junction, over the Selmeston bypass option and introduced a new enhanced option for upgrading the Wilmington junction - all as a result of people's input."
Details plans are to be presented at public exhibitions during 2018, he said.