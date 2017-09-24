Sussex

Blaze at former Shoreham Cement Works site destroys 19 buses

  • 24 September 2017
  • From the section Sussex
Shoreham fire Image copyright Rod
Image caption The blaze engulfed the buses parked at the site of the old Shoreham Cement Works

Nineteen buses have been destroyed in a fire in West Sussex during the early hours.

Emergency services have been on the site of the former Shoreham Cement Works, in Upper Beeding, on Shoreham Road, since about 02:00 BST.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said a neighbouring workshop had also been damaged by fire.

"Two historically important Southdown vehicles" were reportedly saved but it is not known what caused the fire.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Two "historically important" Southdown vehicles were reported to have been saved "just in time"

