Blaze at former Shoreham Cement Works site destroys 19 buses
- 24 September 2017
- From the section Sussex
Nineteen buses have been destroyed in a fire in West Sussex during the early hours.
Emergency services have been on the site of the former Shoreham Cement Works, in Upper Beeding, on Shoreham Road, since about 02:00 BST.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue said a neighbouring workshop had also been damaged by fire.
"Two historically important Southdown vehicles" were reportedly saved but it is not known what caused the fire.
Massive fire at the old Shoreham Cement Works. Managed to save two historically important Southdown vehicles just in time. @BBCSussex pic.twitter.com/SwQOBAWHnH— Rob L (@StedmanSlowSix) September 24, 2017
