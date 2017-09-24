Image copyright Rod Image caption The blaze engulfed the buses parked at the site of the old Shoreham Cement Works

Nineteen buses have been destroyed in a fire in West Sussex during the early hours.

Emergency services have been on the site of the former Shoreham Cement Works, in Upper Beeding, on Shoreham Road, since about 02:00 BST.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said a neighbouring workshop had also been damaged by fire.

"Two historically important Southdown vehicles" were reportedly saved but it is not known what caused the fire.