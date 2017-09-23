Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Mr Williams died at the scene of the stabbing on Tuesday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed to death at a property in West Sussex.

Anthony Williams, 37, was killed at a property in Park Way, Horsham, on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.

Nicholas Bridge, 18 from Loughborough Park, Brixton, London, and Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder.

They will be appear at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Two other men, both from Horsham, aged 50 and 36, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of aiding, abetting or assisting the offence.

They have been released under investigation, police said.

A 22-year-old woman of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail until 17 October pending further inquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Broadbridge Heath, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.