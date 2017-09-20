Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at Park Way, Horsham

A man has been stabbed to death in West Sussex.

The 37-year-old was attacked at a property in Park Way, Horsham, on Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.

Two men aged 18 and 22 and a woman aged 22 were arrested 40 minutes later at Littlehaven railway station.

The men, from London, were detained on suspicion of murder and the woman was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.