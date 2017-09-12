Image copyright Protest group Image caption Earlier this year, two protesters fixed themselves to a concrete block at the site

A company drilling for oil at a site in West Sussex has been given a 12 month extension to its license.

West Sussex County Council has agreed to relax its 16 September deadline for UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) to complete works at Woodbarn Farm, near Billingshurst.

The oil company has said there is evidence of significant oil deposits at Broadford Bridge.

But nearly 400 people have objected, with concerns about vehicles, noise and environmental harm.

A number of conditions were raised by councillors at the meeting in Horsham before it reached a unanimous decision.

Brenda Pollack, South East campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "Local residents have many concerns about the risks of these operations and have said loud and clear that they don't want the oil industry on their doorstep.

"UKOG must have been aware that the site should be restored by September 2017 - what's the point of these conditions if they can so easily be overturned?

"We should leave climate-wrecking fossil fuels like oil in the ground - and develop cleaner alternatives instead."

The firm is also test drilling at Horse Hill, near Gatwick.

West Sussex County Council and UKOG has been contacted for a comment.