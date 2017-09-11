Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The anonymous call was received by the Grand Hotel on Sunday afternoon

A hoax caller who claimed there was a bomb at Brighton's Grand Hotel is being sought by police.

The seafront hotel and the adjacent Brighton Centre, where the TUC is holding its annual conference, were evacuated at about 16:30 BST on Sunday.

Roads around the hotel were closed while specially trained teams and bomb disposal experts conducted an intensive search lasting nearly five hours.

Sussex Police said nothing suspicious was found and the call had been a hoax.

It said a "comprehensive criminal investigation" was under way to find the person responsible and "certain lines of inquiry are being actively followed".

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Bomb disposal experts conducted an intensive five-hour search

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A large section of Brighton seafront was closed during the alert

The anonymous call was made directly to the hotel and a decision, supported by police, was taken to evacuate the building.

General manager Andrew Mosley praised his staff for their "fantastic response" in acting responsibly and quickly to the situation.

Nearby restaurants were also evacuated as a precaution. Staff and guests were allowed to re-enter the Grand Hotel after the search ended at 21:15 BST.

The Grand Hotel was bombed by the IRA in October 1984 in an attempt to kill then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and members of her cabinet.