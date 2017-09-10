Fire breaks out at Horsham town centre restaurant
- 10 September 2017
A fire has broken out at a restaurant in Horsham town centre overnight.
The blaze at the rear of the Cote brasserie in East Street was reported at about 03:00 BST, West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.
Six fire crews were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off. At the height of the fire the roof was ablaze.
The fire was brought under control at about 07:00. No one was injured and its cause is not yet known.