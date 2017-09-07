Peacehaven bomb scare: Wartime device found at building site

Image copyright E MITCHELL Image caption A bomb disposal team and emergency services remain at the scene

A suspected wartime bomb has been discovered at a building site in East Sussex.

A 650ft (200m) exclusion zone is in place in Peacehaven, with buildings evacuated and roads closed.

About 60 people have been forced to leave their homes and placed in temporary accommodation elsewhere in the town.

The device, believed to be from the Second World War, was found at 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

A bomb disposal team and emergency services remain at the scene.

Sussex Police said the device could contain up to 1,000lbs (450kg) of explosives.

Delays and diversions

Chf Supt Nick May said: "The various agencies involved are doing all they can to resolve the situation as swiftly and as safely as possible.

"We recognise that it has meant considerable upset for residents - including children and senior citizens - who have had to abandon their homes at short notice, and for motorists faced with delays and diversions to their journeys.

"We are grateful for people's patience and understanding in exceedingly trying circumstances, and thank them for their forbearance.

"Our primary concern throughout has had to be their safety and well-being."

The A259 South Coast Road is closed between Roderick Avenue in the east and Malines Avenue in the west.

Phyllis Avenue, Hoddern Avenue, Rowe Avenue, Sutton Avenue, Cavell Avenue and Roderick Avenue to its junction with Arundel Road are also closed.