Lewes school adopts new 'gender neutral' uniform policy

Image copyright Priory School Image caption The new uniform "addresses the current issues of inequality and decency" said the head teacher

A secondary school is making its uniform "gender neutral" by stopping girls from wearing skirts.

Priory School in Lewes, East Sussex, made the change after "concerns" raised by parents, pupils and staff.

Starting this autumn term, all new students must wear trousers, while returning students have the option to wear either trousers or skirts.

Head teacher Tony Smith said the move "addresses the current issues of inequality and decency".

He added: "We hope that it will provide a smart, comfortable and affordable alternative to the current uniform."

Now all new pupils at the school will have identical shirt, tie, jumper and trousers, with an alternative summer uniform after complaints over the previous attire's unsuitability during the hotter months,

Pupils will now be able to wear a polo shirt and trousers, and in extremely high temperatures, PE shorts or skorts - shorts made to look like skirts.