Robertsbridge head teacher accused of historical child abuse

A head teacher has been suspended from his role following allegations he indecently assaulted a 15-year-old girl known to him in the 1990s.

Douglas Downs, 44, of Belle Hill, Bexhill, East Sussex is facing four charges of indecent assault on the girl in Hastings in September 1998.

Robertsbridge Community College said Mr Downs had been suspended from his role immediately following the allegations.

It said there were no current safeguarding issues for the school.

Mr Downs has been summonsed to appear before Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The prosecution came about as a result of information received in October 2016, Sussex Police said.