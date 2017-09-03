Sussex

Teenager charged with rape of girl aged 14

  • 3 September 2017
  • From the section Sussex

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with raping a girl aged 14 in Newhaven.

Sussex Police said officers made an arrest "within hours" of an attack on Friday evening.

They said the girl and her family were being supported through what officers described as a traumatic experience.

Police said the teenage boy had been remanded in custody and is due in court on Monday.

