Birling Gap beach: Hundreds treated after chemical 'mist'

Police said an "unknown haze" coming in from the sea was affecting the East Sussex coast

Hundreds of people have been treated in hospital after a suspected chemical leak along the East Sussex coast.

Birling Gap beach was evacuated on Sunday after people reported breathing difficulties, stinging eyes and vomiting when a "mist" appeared.

Eastbourne District General Hospital says it has treated 233 people.

Investigations are under way into the cause of the "chemical haze", which was currently unknown, Sussex Police said.

The "unknown haze coming in from the sea" was affecting the East Sussex coastline, the force said.

A police spokesman said the first report came in just before 17:00 BST where "up to 50 people had been affected by irritation to eyes and throats".

Six people initially went to hospital with minor symptoms, but as of Sunday night 223 patients were being "decontaminated" at hospital, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said.