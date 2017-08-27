Man dies in three-vehicle crash near Pevensey
27 August 2017
A man has died following a crash involving three cars on the A259 in East Sussex on Saturday night.
The crash happened on Marsh Road at Hooe, near Pevensey, at 19:00 BST, Sussex Police said.
The 26-year-old driver of a BMW was airlifted to hospital but later died of his injuries.
The driver of another car suffered minor injuries.