Man dies in Brighton police car crash
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Sussex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car that was responding to an emergency call in Brighton.
The car struck the man on Devonshire Place in Kemptown at 00:50 BST. He died at the scene.
Sussex Police said the Independent Police Complaints Commission had been informed "as is usual procedure".
The road remains closed while investigations are carried out and officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Skip Twitter post by @sussex_police
A police car has been involved in a collision where a pedestrian has tragically died in #Brighton. Read more here https://t.co/nWP56INVoa— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 25, 2017
End of Twitter post by @sussex_police