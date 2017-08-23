Sussex man held in Turkey for smuggling ancient coins

Image copyright Other Image caption Ambulance driver Toby Robyns found the coins while snorkelling in Turkey

A British man is facing up to three years in a Turkish prison for trying to take home some ancient coins he found while snorkelling on a family holiday.

Toby Robyns, 52, an ambulance driver from Southwick, in West Sussex, found the coins on the seabed near Bodrum and packed them in his hand luggage.

He was arrested as he made his way through security at Bodrum airport.

He is reportedly being detained at Milas prison on suspicion of smuggling historic artefacts.

The Foreign Office said it was liaising with the Turkish authorities

Mr Robyns' family returned to the UK without him on Saturday.

Tim Loughton, their local Conservative MP, said he was speaking to the Foreign Office "to establish all of the facts".

"This was an innocent, albeit foolish, mistake and we now need to ensure Mr Robyns is treated fairly and properly," he said in a statement.