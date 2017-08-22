Shoreham air crash remembered on second anniversary

Image caption Floral tributes have been laid to the Shoreham air crash victims on the second anniversary

Flowers have been laid close to the scene of the Shoreham air crash in which 11 men died, two years ago.

Among those visiting a memorial stone to the victims on the Toll Bridge was the mother of Richard Smith, 26, who died while on a cycling trip.

She told BBC South East the crash "has ruined our lives" and it was the first time she had felt able to visit since it happened on 22 August 2015.

Families held a two-minute silence and a short service on the bridge.

A remembrance service was also held at a local church earlier.

The congregation at the Church of the Good Shepherd remembered the victims in prayers and lit candles.

Worthing United Football Club, which lost two of its players in the tragedy, said it would mark the second anniversary with a minute's silence before its away game at Horsham Y.M.C.A later.

Kick off is scheduled for 19:45 BST and players will wear black armbands during the match in memory of Jacob Schilt and Matthew Grimstone.

The two 23-year-old footballers had been travelling to a Worthing game when they were killed.

Shoreham air crash: The victims

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Tussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to traffic on the A27 during the Shoreham Air Show at 13:22.

A further 13 people, including the pilot Andy Hill, were injured.

Mr Hill, 52, from Hertfordshire, has been the subject of a manslaughter investigation by Sussex Police.

In its final report on the disaster earlier this year, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) listed a series of failings including poor risk assessments.

Investigators said the jet crashed in a fireball because it was too low to perform an aerobatic manoeuvre.