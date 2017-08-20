West Sussex disability care homes investigated

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two homes which care for adults with disabilities are being investigated over safeguarding concerns

A series of unannounced inspections have been carried out in disability care homes in West Sussex.

The site visits were in response to "significant safeguarding concerns" at two Horsham-based homes.

Debbie Ivanova, deputy chief inspector of adult social care at the Care Quality Commission (CQC), said it was alerted to Sussex Health Care services by West Sussex County Council.

New placements to eight homes run by Sussex Health Care have been suspended.

The Laurels in Guildford Road - for young adults only - and Orchard Lodge in Dorking Road, both cater for people with complex physical and learning difficulties and have been identified by the CQC as homes with "significant safeguarding concerns".

'Robust safeguarding'

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: "Together with partners including police, health and other local authorities, we are looking in detail at care at a number of services run by Sussex Health Care.

"We have no plans currently to move residents but obviously we will continue to keep this under review.

"Robust safeguarding plans have been put in place for individual people and for the services they are using as is the case when safeguarding enquiries are raised.

"We are advising private funding placements of the concerns raised and have offered them advice and support."

Where other local authorities or organisations have placed people in the two named homes, the council is advising them of the concerns and asking them to review the placements.

Ms Ivanova said a full report, detailing CQC findings and any enforcement action against the provider, would be published once the investigation was over.

Sussex Health Care and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

On its website, Sussex Health Care says its "philosophy is to provide quality care services that help individuals fulfil their lives".