Brighton and Sussex NHS trust stays in special measures

An NHS trust is to remain in special measures despite an improvement in staffing levels contributing towards a better rating from inspectors.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust's Care Quality Commission rating has been revised from "inadequate" to "requires improvement".

The CQC praised a new self-rostering approach to medical cover in the Royal Sussex County Hospital's A&E unit.

There was also increased consultant cover at the Princess Royal Hospital.

However, the CQC said it was recommending the trust should remain in special measures "for a further period".

Inspectors found "significant improvements in services" after visiting both hospitals in Brighton and Haywards Heath.

Immediately prior to the inspection, management responsibility for the trust had passed to the board of Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Staffing improvements also included better junior doctor cover in the emergency department of the Royal Sussex, although staffing levels at both hospitals still remained a concern.

Improvements in dignity and privacy within outpatients at the Royal Sussex, and a well developed programme of care for dementia patients at the Princess Royal, were also praised.

Inspectors told the trust it must ensure patients' dignity and privacy is respected in A&E at the Royal Sussex.

The trust was also told to review the paediatric service in the A&E unit at the Princess Royal and ensure there are enough staff to safely meet children and young people's needs.

Prof Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, said he hoped the recent changes in senior management would help the trust deal with the "underlying problems found in the past".

"I am pleased to note that we have already found real improvements have been made since our last inspection," he said.

"However there still remains an extensive programme of change to be delivered and embedded."