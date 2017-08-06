Shoreham boat collision: One dead and two people missing

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Lifeboat crews and coastguard are carrying out searches along the West Sussex coast

One man has died and another two are believed missing after a boat sank in a crash with another vessel off the West Sussex Coast.

A fourth man was rescued after the crash at about 05:50 BST, about two miles off the coast of Shoreham, the RNLI said.

A search is currently being carried out between Worthing pier in the west and Brighton in the east.

The coastguard said the search began after a man was found in the water.

He was rescued by passing fishermen and taken to hospital, the RNLI said.

'Clinging to a buoy'

Four people were believed to have also been on board a small vessel, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton are involved in the search for the missing crew members

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption One man's body was recovered from the sea and brought to shore

BBC South East reporter Simon Jones said it was believed the four men had been on a small boat fishing when the crash happened.

"The one man who was rescued was found clinging to a buoy," he said.

"It is thought he'd been in the water for several hours."

It is believed the four men were on a boat out of Brighton Marina.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The body of one man has been recovered from the sea and brought ashore by coastguard helicopter.

"A search of sea and coastline is under way to find any survivors."