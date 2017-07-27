Man stabbed to death in St Leonards street

From the section

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing

A man has been stabbed to death in St Leonards.

Police were called to Clyde Road at 12:41 BST and discovered a 37-year-old local man with serious injuries in nearby Wishing Tree Road.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at scene."

A 21-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

The street is cordoned off for forensic investigations.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.