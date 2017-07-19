Battle crash: Woman faces pedestrian death charge

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Debbie Masters was described as "a loving wife and mother"

A woman will appear in court charged with killing a mother of three who died after a car ploughed into her as she walked with her family.

Debbie Masters, who was 37, died in hospital after the crash in Battle, East Sussex, on 19 March.

Naomi Oxley, 34, of Beach Head View, St Leonards will face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

She will also be charged with seriously injuring Mrs Master's husband, Ian Masters, when she appears next month.

She is due to appear at Hastings Magistrate's Court on 16 August.