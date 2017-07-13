Four ex-Horsham school teachers face child sex charges

Image copyright Dan Gregory / Geograph Image caption The attacks are alleged to have taken place between 1980 and 1996

Four former teachers of an independent school in West Sussex have been charged with sex attacks dating back almost 40 years.

The men, who all taught at Christ's Hospital School in Horsham, are accused of assaults on 15 people, both male and female.

The attacks took place between 1980 and 1996, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

All four men are due to appear at Crawley Magistrate's Court on 9 August.

Gary Dobbie, 66, is charged with seven counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of attempted indecent assault on a male and three of indecent assault on a female.

James Husband, 67, faces four counts of rape and five of indecent assault on a female.

Peter Webb, 74, is charged with six counts of indecent assault on a male.

Ajaz Karim, 62, has been charged with nine counts of indecent assault on a female and one of attempted indecent assault on a female.

The £31,500-a-year school was founded in the 16th Century and its pupils still wear a Tudor-style uniform.

Previous pupils include Sir Barnes Wallis and poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge.