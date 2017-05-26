A27 reopens after Lewes waste centre fire

Image copyright Chris Curtis‏ @imyourboss Image caption The A27 was closed both ways between Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts overnight

A major road that was shut after a huge blaze at a waste management centre in Lewes, East Sussex have been reopened.

The A27 had been closed after 200 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire at Light Bros depot shortly before 19:30 GMT on Thursday.

People living downwind of the fire were warned to close windows and doors as smoke drifted south-westwards.

The road had been closed between Beddingham and Southerham with travellers moved from a nearby site.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Steady progress [is] being made by crews and contractors on site to bring large metal fire under control."

The fire service said: "Members of the public in the area are reminded to keep doors and windows closed if they can smell smoke."

Sussex Police advised drivers to keep windows closed as they passed the site, but the smoke was not believed to be of "any significant risk to health".

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Up to 70 calls had been made to the fire service regarding the fire in Lewes

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Up to 10 fire engines and about 50 firefighters dealt with the incident