David Harris found guilty of hitman partner death plot

Image copyright Google Image caption The couple shared an £800,000 house in the village of Amberley

A former producer on TV show The Bill has been found guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill his partner after becoming "besotted" with another woman.

David Harris, 68, offered £200,000 to murder Hazel Allinson, a former TV scriptwriter.

Jurors at the Old Bailey heard he wanted to inherit her fortune and £800,000 home so he could elope with Ugne Cekaviciute, 28.

Harris said he was researching a spy novel and denied soliciting to murder.

'Utterly sinister'

He was snared in an undercover sting, when a police officer posing as a would-be hitman taped a conversation in which Harris said he was "100% sure" he wanted his partner dead.

Ms Allinson, who was present as details of her partner's betrayal were aired in court, refused to co-operate with the prosecution and also offered to give evidence in Harris' defence.

But prosecutor William Boyce QC told Harris his story was "absurd" and said: "You were utterly sinister, utterly convincing and utterly intent on the death of Hazel."

Harris told the court he had an "active libido" and it was on a regular visit to a brothel in Worthing where he met his mistress Ms Cekaviciute.

"I had become besotted with her. I thought that she was too young and too nice to be in a brothel," he said.

Harris took the younger woman to expensive restaurants and hotels, spending £50,000 which Ms Allison, who also worked on The Bill, had given him as an allowance after his retirement.

He also used Ms Allison's reputation as a parish councillor and church chorister to borrow thousands of pounds from neighbours to fund his affair.

The court heard he sneaked Ms Cekaviciute into the house they shared in Amberley, West Sussex. and photographed her posing naked on a bed with Ms Allinson's three spaniels.

Harris told ms Allinson he was tending to his sick brother in a mental hospital or umpiring matches for Arundel Castle Cricket Club when he was actually away with Ms Cekavicuite.

Harris sat in silent prayer as he was found guilty by the jury, which deliberated for five hours.