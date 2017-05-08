Toddler lost in rapeseed field in Littlehampton triggers large search

Image caption Members of the pubic joined the frantic search for the lost boy

A two year-old boy has been found safely after getting lost in a rapeseed field for two hours, police have said.

The toddler ran off just after 15:00 BST on Sunday to look for a dog being walked by his father, near Rope Walk in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

Despite being able to hear his cries, his family could not find him among the tall stalks and the alarm was raised.

A police helicopter, about 50 officers and staff, plus members of the public joined the search for the lost child.

'Hear him crying'

Insp Gav Whitehouse said the search was hampered by the height of the crop, which meant those looking for him were also unable to see each other.

Shortly before 17:00 BST the child could be heard crying and a police helicopter spotted the boy with an infra-red camera.

Insp Whitehouse said: "He was reunited with his family and checked over by paramedics, but did not seem to be any the worse for wear following his ordeal.

"Indeed, I could hear him crying from some distance and that's always a good sign."

He added: "I would like to thank everyone who responded, including HM Coastguard and other emergency services and especially local members of the public who volunteered to help."