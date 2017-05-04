Trump death plot: Michael Sandford returns home to Surrey

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Sandford pleaded guilty to lesser charges in order to avoid a lengthy prison sentence

A man jailed for trying to grab a policeman's gun at a Donald Trump rally in an apparent assassination bid has returned to the UK.

Sources close to the family said Michael Sandford, 21, of Surrey, landed at Heathrow Airport earlier, nearly five months into a year-long sentence.

He was arrested at an event in Las Vegas in the run-up to the US election.

Sandford, from Dorking, who has autism, admitted last year to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

He also admitted disrupting an official function.

He suffers from a number of mental health problems and was diagnosed as having had a psychotic episode at the time of the incident, in June.

Sandford was released less than half-way through the sentence, despite fears Mr Trump might seek to intervene and keep him in jail for longer, or block his return to the UK.

His mother said he had been frequently put on suicide watch in prison and claimed Trump-supporting guards and inmates had been making his life a misery.