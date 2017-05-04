Geordie Shore star Aimee Spencer took drugs before death

Image copyright Aimee Spencer/Instagram Image caption Aimee Spencer, who used the stage name Carla Mai, also worked as a model

A Geordie Shore star who died after falling from a first-floor window was under the influence of drugs at the time, a coroner has ruled.

Glamour model Aimee Spencer, 27, whose stage name was Carla Mai, was found with critical injuries in Chichester Terrace, Brighton, on 11 July.

An inquest at Hove Town Hall heard she had taken cocaine and ketamine.

Coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley said the exact circumstances of the fall remained uncertain.

It had been reported Ms Spencer was at a party at the time of the fall, but the hearing was told it had been a "small gathering" of only a few people.

'Dream-like state'

Witnesses told police they heard a man scream, but no sounds of an argument or signs of any significant disturbance, the inquest was told.

A toxicologist told the inquest the drug mix could have put Ms Spencer in a dream-like state, which might explain why she was in such dangerous position on a window ledge.

Dr Olaf Biedrzycki said: "There was no sign of sexual assault, pressure or a knife injury.

"I can't exclude a criminal act, but I cannot prove that."

Ms Spencer died on July 18, a week after being admitted to hospital.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Ms Spencer fell from the first floor window of a flat in Chichester Terrace

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released without charge in December.

Ms Spencer appeared on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore, which has been running since 2011.

She also appeared in a number of adult films and featured in a TV documentary called The Truth About Webcam Girls.