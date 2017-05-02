St Leonards flat fall death not suspicious

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Mr Legnelius fell from a balcony at Marine Court

An elderly man's death after he fell from a seafront apartment block is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Sven Legnelius, 93, died from multiple injuries after he fell from a balcony at the Marine Court building where he lived, in St Leonards-on-Sea, near Hastings, in March.

At the time, detectives arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Sussex Police said he had been released without any action.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said: "We have undertaken a thorough investigation and although the final moments that led to his death cannot be totally established, there is no evidence of anyone else involved in Mr Legnelius's death."

He said Mr Legnelius's family had been told and were being supported.