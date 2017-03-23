Shana Grice murder: Stalker ex-boyfriend jailed for life

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Shana Grice's life "became a nightmare" as Michael Lane stalked and harassed her

A stalker who murdered his former girlfriend after she rejected him has been jailed for life.

Shana Grice, 19, was found with her throat cut in the smoke-filled bedroom of her Brighton flat in August 2016.

Michael Lane, 27, had placed a tracker device on her car during a campaign of harassment, his trial heard.

Sentencing Lane at Lewes Crown Court, Mr Justice Green said he would serve a minimum of 25 years.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Michael Lane placed a tracker device on Miss Grice's car

The court was told Miss Grice had contacted police several times about Lane's unwanted attention.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Green criticised Sussex Police. He said: "You jumped to conclusions - treated her as wrongdoer, Michael Lane as the victim."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has begun an investigation.

Miss Grice's mother, Sharon, said Lane had been harassing, stalking and pressuring her daughter for more than a year.

In a statement read to the court after Lane was convicted on Wednesday, she said: "We firmly believe her murder could have been avoided if her fears had been taken seriously by police."

Deputy Chief Constable of Sussex Police, Bernie O'Reilly, said the force had apologised to the Grice family.

"When we looked at the circumstances leading to Shana's murder, we felt we may not have done the very best we could," he said.