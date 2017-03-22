Ex-boyfriend guilty of teenager Shana Grice murder

Image copyright Grice family Image caption Shana Grice was found dead with her throat cut

A man who stalked and killed his former girlfriend after she rejected him has been found guilty of her murder.

Shana Grice, 19, was found dead with her throat cut in the bedroom of her home in Brighton in August 2016.

Her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane, 27, of Portslade, had placed a tracker device on her car and had been monitoring her movements, Lewes Crown Court heard.

Lane admitted he had stalked Miss Grice and had lied to police in interviews, but had denied murder.

During a two-week trial, the court heard Lane refused to accept their break-up and decided no-one else could be with her.

He told a friend: "She'll pay for what she's done."