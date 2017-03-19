Five pedestrians injured in Battle shop front car crash

Image copyright Nick Fontana Image caption Five pedestrians were injured in the crash on the High Street in Battle

Five pedestrians have been injured, two seriously, after a car hit a shop.

Sussex Police said a black VW Beetle being driven along the High Street in Battle struck a number of pedestrians and a shop front just before 14:00 GMT.

Two pedestrians have suffered serious life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Three pedestrians and the driver are being treated for minor injuries at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

The road remains closed while police investigations continue.