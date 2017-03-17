Shana Grice murder trial: Teenager 'reported ex to police'

Image copyright Grice family Image caption Shana Grice had her throat slit and was found in a smoke-filled room

A teenager complained about her former boyfriend to police several times before he allegedly went on to murder her, a court has been told.

Lewes Crown Court heard Shana Grice reported stalking, deflated car tyres, being followed and nuisance phone calls to the Sussex force.

Miss Grice, 19, was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom, which was set alight in Portslade last August.

Michael Lane, 27, of Thornhill Rise, Portslade, denies murder.

The prosecution gave a timeline of incidents where police were contacted.

Jurors heard Miss Grice told police in February she was being stalked and Mr Lane had hid outside her home, sent unwanted flowers, and left a note on her boyfriend's car which said "Shana will always cheat on you".

Image copyright unknown Image caption Jurors have heard Michael Lane allegedly became obsessed with Miss Grice

In March, Mr Lane denied a claim he had assaulted the teenager and he showed police messages from Miss Grice saying she wanted to be with him, the court was told.

Jurors heard police had been called over reports Mr Lane pulled Miss Grice's hair and tried to grab her phone.

'Heavy breathing'

But the court was told Miss Grice was given a fixed penalty notice for failing to disclose she had been in a relationship with him, and for "having caused wasteful employment of police by making a false report".

No further action was taken against Mr Lane, jurors heard.

On 9 July, Mr Lane was cautioned and told to stay away from Miss Grice after he stole a key and let himself into her home to watch her sleep, the court was told.

The next day, Miss Grice reported about seven calls from a withheld number, including one with heavy breathing.

But the court heard Miss Grice was told there were no further lines of inquiry and the case would be left on file.

On 12 July, Miss Grice told police she had been followed by Mr Lane.

The court heard police treated the incident as "low risk", but said the investigating officer would be made aware.

Image caption Miss Grice's body was found at her home in Chrisdory Road, Portslade

Opening the defence case, Simon Russell Flint QC asked Mr Lane directly whether he murdered Miss Grice and the defendant replied: "No."

Mr Lane said he took Miss Grice's key and let himself in because he wanted some answers and to "find out why we ended so abruptly".

He said he was not responsible for letting down Miss Grice's tyres, or making phone calls to her, but he admitted leaving the note on her boyfriend's car and fitting a tracker device to Miss Grice's car.

The court heard every time her car moved, he received a notification on his phone.

When asked why, Mr Lane replied: "Just to see where she was."

He told the court two days before her death, he had sex with Miss Grice at her home before he met her in a hotel later.

The trial continues.