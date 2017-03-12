Death of Footballers Wives' actor John Forgeham 'shock to all'

Image copyright PA Image caption The actor is reported to have suffered from internal bleeding after a fracture

The death of Footballers' Wives star John Forgeham has been described as a "shock to all of us" by his friend, producer Simon Golding.

The 75-year-old - best-known for his roles in the ITV drama and the Italian Job - died on Friday.

His daughter Jonesta paid tribute to a "wonderful and charismatic man" in the Daily Mirror.

She said: "He would want to be remembered as this wonderful actor. He lived and breathed acting."

The actor, who also starred Crossroads and Mean Machine, is said to have fallen from his bed at his home in Worthing, West Sussex, on Wednesday and broken his collarbone.

He later suffered internal bleeding which proved fatal.

'Total grief'

Mr Golding, told the BBC: "John was ill for some time and had not really worked for a year or so.

"I am in touch with both daughter and son... you can imagine their total grief.

"John had a new flat around Christmas and was on the mend - so it was a shock to all of us."

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute on Twitter, including co-stars Vinnie Jones and Susie Amy.

Forgeham, who was born in Kidderminster, also leaves a son, Jason, and five grandchildren.

