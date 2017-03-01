Rolls Royce car for Chichester hospital's young patients
1 March 2017 Last updated at 18:41 GMT
Children set to undergo surgery at a Chichester hospital will be able to drive themselves to the operating theatre in a bespoke child-sized Rolls Royce car,
The Rolls Royce SRH takes it's name from the St Richard's Hospital paediatric day surgery unit in the car manufacturer's home city.
The battery-powered car has a top speed of 10mph.
Young patients will be able to drive themselves through the unit's corridors which have been lined with mock traffic signs.