Brighton's i360 tower to remain closed 'until Wednesday'

Image copyright GLYN KIRK Image caption The 360-degree pod comprises 24 segments of handmade Italian glass

Brighton's i360 tower will take longer to repair than first thought following its closure when passengers were left stranded in its viewing pod on Friday.

British Airways i360 planned to re-open the attraction on Monday after a damaged data cable caused passengers to be stuck for more than an hour.

The company said the tower would not re-open until Wednesday at the earliest.

The attraction has broken down several times since it opened in August.

Passengers reported having to use a temporary toilet in a tent erected in the pod during the latest breakdown.

A British Airways i360 spokeswoman said: "Specialist parts will be arriving on site on Monday.

"Following a period of testing we hope to re-open on Wednesday, 1 March but will confirm this early next week."

Stuck for hours

In September, the observation pod broke down three times in five days shortly after opening.

A private party of 180 people, including a heavily pregnant woman, was stuck for two hours with no proper toilet facilities.

In a later breakdown, 200 passengers were stuck at ground level for more than an hour when one of the sensors around the pod docking stations became loose.

Two hours later, there was a second technical fault leaving another group of visitors stuck in the pod.

The 531ft (161m) tower - branded the world's thinnest tall building - offers views of up to 26 miles of the Sussex coastline.

Visitors ascend 450ft (137m) in a 360-degree curved-glass pod.