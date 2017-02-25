Brighton's i360 tower closed after breakdown

Image caption The i360 tower was made by the same people behind the popular London Eye attraction

Brighton's i360 attraction has been closed after passengers were stranded for over an hour following a breakdown.

British Airways i360 said the stoppage on Friday afternoon was caused by a damaged cable.

The tower will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket holders will be offered alternative times or refunds, British Airways i360 said.

Passengers reported having to use a temporary toilet in a tent erected in the pod during the delay.

Jummers tweeted: "We've gone up the i360 of Brighton. It's stuck. We've been up here like an extra half hour. They're setting up toilets in this public room."

A British Airways i360 spokesperson said: "A back-up data cable came into operation and enabled the pod to return to the ground, where passengers disembarked."

Stuck for hours

In September the observation pod broke down three times in five days shortly after opening.

A load imbalance caused 180 passengers to be stuck in mid-air for two hours with no proper toilet facilities. The i360 pod was carrying a private party, including a heavily pregnant woman.

Further problems occurred when one of the sensors around the pod docking stations at ground level became loose.

On that occasion two hundred passengers were stuck at ground level for more than an hour.

Two hours later there was a second technical fault leaving another group of visitors stuck in the pod.

The tower - branded the world's thinnest tall building - offers views of up to 26 miles of the Sussex coastline and opened on 4 August.

The 531ft (161m) viewing tower stands on the site once occupied by the entrance to Brighton's ruined West Pier.

Visitors ascend 450ft (137m) in a 360-degree curved-glass pod.